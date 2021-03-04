[Just in] Taxi scheme: Lagos, China automobile firm sign MoU on establishment of assembly plant, ‘Lagos Ride’

Kindly Share This Story:

…To roll out 1,000 for take-off

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government and a Chinese automobile firm, Choice International Group, CIG, on Thursday, signed an Agreement for the establishment of a motor assembly plant and proposed to take off 1,000 units of vehicles for the state taxi scheme.

The signing ceremony and flag-off ceremony for the commissioning were held at the Lagos House, Marina, Lagos Island.

The proposed automobile assembly plant is scheduled to be ready in 18 months.

The agreement also established the Lagos Taxi Scheme, known as ‘Lagos Ride’. The first 1,000 taxis will also be ready in 12 months.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, led the government representatives, while Group Chairman of CIG Motors, Diana Cheng, represented the automobile firm.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanwo-Olu said the scheme would further create jobs for the teeming populace as well as ease road transportation challenges in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who described the initiative as a social intervention programme, said it was part of efforts to make life easier for residents by providing choices and opportunities for them.

“The vehicles will be given to trained drivers who will pay check-off dues within four years,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

