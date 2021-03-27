[Just in] Repairs: Lagos to shut Mazamaza/Signal Barracks road for 2 months

Kindly Share This Story:

…Gives travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut the road between MazMaza and Signal Barracks, Mile 2, along Lagos Badagry Expressway for repairs, commencing on Monday, March 29 to Monday, May 31, 2021, a period of eight weeks.

The repairs, according to the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, was part of the ongoing road rehabilitation works in different parts of the metropolis.

In a statement by the Ministry of Transportation, Oladeinde stated that this traffic diversion plan was necessary to speed up the proposed rehabilitation works on Lagos bound lane which is already in its advanced stage, before the rainy season.

According to the statement, alternative routes have been made available with adequate traffic management measures in place to ensure movement despite the expected inconveniences.

Motorists heading towards Apapa from Maza Maza are advised to use the newly constructed slip road by the Total Filling station to connect the ramp and access Apapa.

Oladeinde stated that traffic heading to Orile/Suru from Maza Maza will be diverted to the opening at Total Filling Station to link Toll lane and continue the movement to Orile or through the opening at Signal Barracks to access the Service lane from toll lane to continue their journey.

Motorists going to Oshodi from Maza Maza are also advised to ply the opening at Total Filling station to connect toll lane and drive down to the opening after mile 2 underpass to utilize the opening before Signal Barracks and access the ramp with counterflow to Apapa -Oworonshoki Expressway to continue their journey to Oshodi.

Those coming from Oshodi to Orile would be directed to Mile 2 Oke to connect the ramp to Signal Barracks and continue their journey to Orile while those going back to Oshodi are advised to make a U-turn and continue their trip to oshodi.

Other motorists coming from Otto Wharf should make use of the opening before Signal Barracks and connect the toll lane and continue their journey to Alaba/Orile.

The Commissioner while assuring that the state’s Traffic Management Personnel Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will be deployed to the axis to manage traffic, warned that under no circumstances should they be assaulted in the course of duty, as anyone caught in the act will be dealt with decisively.

Oladeinde reiterated that” government will continue to work relentlessly to ensure that movement within the metropolis is made seamless for the citizenry.

“The cooperation of all and sundry is needed to achieve the set goals by the current administration in the transport sector.”



