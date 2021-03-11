Breaking News
Translate

JUST IN: PDP governors meet NWC, Reconciliation Committee today

On 11:12 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

It’s unfair to discuss 2023 election now, opposition tells Enugu PDPBy Dirisu Yakubu

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will today meet with the National Working Committee, NWC and the National Reconciliation Committee led by immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The meeting, Vanguard gathered, will enable the party takes stock of the progress made so far in its reconciliation efforts ahead of future elections.

READ ALSO: Bill to produce one female representative in Senate from States underway — Reps’ C’mte

Similarly, states battling internal crises also form part of the agenda of discourse even as the governors are expected to present their perspectives on the strength of the party in their respective domains.

…Details later

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!