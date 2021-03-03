Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Reliable Sources on Wednesday evening revealed that Pastor Yikura of Ekiliziyan Eyanuwa a Nigeriya, EYN (Church of Brethren in Nigeria), Pastor Yikura have regained his freedom from his abductors suspected to be members of insurgents.

Recalled that the Man of God, Yikura, a pastor, was given a seven days ultimatum for is family to respond or risk been killed.

Sources said “in a video, he was seen kneeling in front of a masked man who held a dagger. He said the countdown to his execution started on February 24 and ends on March 4.

“I have been given only seven days to appeal for assistance that will help me out of this torture.

“If truly you want to rescue me from this untold suffering and threat to life, then you have to act fast.

“I am also calling on the EYN president to help mobilise help that will rescue me, and also pray for me so that God will make things easy for me here,” he said in the video”.

But Information obtained from sources said, the Pastor regained his freedom and is now in security custody before reuniting with his family.

Details later…

