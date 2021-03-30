Vanguard Logo

Just In: Hoodlums kidnap couple, others in Oyo

federal roads, Oyo map

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

THREE persons including a couple have again been kidnapped at two different places in Oluyole Local Government area of Oyo State.

According to information gathered, the couple were abducted from their farm which is located at Alabameji Village in Sanyo area of Ibadan.

The third person was said to be a farmer in a neighbouring community. He was reportedly abducted at Soka area of Ibadan.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi only confirmed the abduction of the couple saying,
“A couple was abducted at Alabameji village, Sanyo area yesterday on 29/03/2021 at about 2:20 pm in their farmland.”

“The DPO and team immediately stormed the scene for on the spot assessment. They are now on the trail of the hoodlums.”

