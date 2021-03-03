Vanguard Logo

Just in: FG plotting to declare state of emergency in Zamfara, PDP alleges

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has raised alarm over alleged move by the federal government to take over the government in Zamfara state using the instrumentality of a state of emergency.

This is even as the party claimed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is bent on having the All Progressives Congress, APC, take over the state “after failing to convince Governor Bello Muttawalle to join its fold.”

Addressing a news conference, Wednesday, spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan noted that insecurity in the land is not restricted to Zamfara but such states as Niger, Katsina and Kaduna and called on the government to perish the thought of taking over a state it (PDP) won on the ballot.

According to the scribe, any attempt at dislodging the democratic structures in the North-West state will trigger a crisis that would be difficult to manage.

…Details shortly

