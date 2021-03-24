Vanguard Logo

JUST IN: DSTV Nigeria announces BBNaija 2021 edition

JUST IN: DSTV Nigeria announces BBNaija season 6

DSTV Nigeria on Wednesday, March 24, announced that auditions will soon commence for season six of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

According to a statement on its official Twitter handle, the popular reality TV show will top previous seasons as organisers announced a grand prize of N90 million.

The organisers announced that it is offering customers on its DStv and GOtv platforms the opportunity to be among the first to be auditioned for the sixth season.

BBNaija hopefuls who are 21 years or older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, will get an early audition when they pay on either DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package or on GOtv Max or Jolli package between Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

