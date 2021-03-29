Journey of Humanity: The $62m world’s largest art canvas

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi

It was Norman Vincent Peale, author of the bestseller, “The Power of Positive Thinking” who advised we should not pursue dollar; but instead, pursue some other altruistic objectives, because when we pursue other selfless objectives, the dollar comes around to see what manner of persons we are.

Sacha Jafri, the 44-year-old contemporary British artist who produced the painting titled “Journey of Humanity”, which recently sold for a whopping $62 million, must have applied Norman Vincent’s principle of success when he aimed to raise $30 million to fund health, sanitation and education initiatives for children in impoverished parts of the world.

Sacha Jafri had hoped his painting would spark a humanitarian movement.

“Journey of Humanity”, declared by the Guinness World Records as the “Largest Art Canvas” was sold at an auction in “Atlantis, The Palm” in Dubai. It is split into 70 framed sections spanning 1,595.76 square metres (17,176 square feet), equivalent to nearly four basketball courts.

The organizers said the money realized from the sale will be donated to charities to help children. “Journey of Humanity” was bought by Andre Abdoune, a French national residing in Dubai

The work was a display in the ballroom of the opulent “Atlantis, The Palm hotel, and was originally meant to be sold in segments.

Abdoune, who runs a crypto-currency business, told AFP that he came from a poor family and therefore knows how it feels to have nothing to eat. “But at least I had the love of my parents, schooling, and support,” he said. “The painting was very powerful when I saw it, and, for me, it would have been a mistake to separate the pieces.”

Abdoune was also saddened that the coronavirus pandemic had taken a toll on children around the world. “We have to react, so if I can bring my little piece in the puzzle, I’m happy,” he said.

It would be recalled that children from 140 countries submitted artworks online for inclusion in Jafri’s creation. The online submission of the artworks was completed in September last year.

