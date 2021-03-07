Joe Aribo’s Rangers wins Scottish Premiership after 10 years wait

Kindly Share This Story:

Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun’s club, Rangers have won the Scottish Premiership for the first time in ten years with a 3-0 victory over St Mirren at Ibrox Stadium.

Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi were on target, pushing Steven Gerrard’s side to a 17-match unbeaten run and guaranteeing a first place finish in the league.

Although not quite yet over the finish line, the Light Blues are now on the verge of a 55th title and the manager, speaking after the emphatic win over the Buddies, praised his players and all the club’s fans and staff at this exciting moment in Rangers’ history.

“I don’t think while I’m representing this club there will ever be a bigger three points, is the reality,” Gerrard told RangersTV. “It’s been an emotional day, obviously arriving here and seeing the scenes. It was an incredible feeling.

“I’m lost for words in terms of how I want to describe my team. I’ve been here for three years and they took me on one hell of a journey. It hasn’t always been up and up, but I have nothing but plaudits to give my players.

“I thought they played today with maturity, with control, with style and I think we scored three incredible goals. We’ve made this place a fortress this year in terms of the league and the players are obviously on a real big high in there and rightly so.

“This club has been to hell and back over the past 10 years. I’ve only been part of it for three, but I can certainly relate and I’ve got that feeling and that affection with the fans and I know what they have been through.

“I can totally understand the scenes. But I think it’s important they stay safe as well and we all try and be humble and focus on what is left, because there are a lot of big games left and we want more.

“I always said the first one would be the hardest and we’re obviously millimetres away from achieving that. But I don’t know, I got a feeling upstairs today I want more, I’m hungry for more and I hope my players share that. If they do it’s exciting times to be a Rangers fan.

“For me the priority is to really let this sink in, get it officially done and realise the monumental achievement that it is. But that’s got to make you hungry for more.

“For me, I’m already thinking about what’s next and I want more. That’s my drive every single day when I come to work. Since I was a young lad I just want success and I want to win, I want to win football matches and I want to have moments like that in the dressing room. That’s what it is all about.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

