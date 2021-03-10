Jigawa State advocacy, traditional rulers move to end hepatitis

Kindly Share This Story:

The Jigawa State Hepatitis Zero Project team recently paid another advocacy visit to the Emir of Hadejia, HRH Alhaji Dr. Adamu Abubakar Maje CON. The team which arrived at Hadejia were welcomed by Iyan Hadejia Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar Maje, Sa’in Hadejia Alhaji Musa Ibrahim, Sarkin Dawakin Hadejia Tijjani Usman Shehu among other entourage members of the emirate council.

With the opening prayer by Sarkin Dawaki, the medical Ambassador for Jigawa, Dr Umar Bulangu gave a sounding introduction of the aims and objectives of the visit and also used the opportunity to extend condolences of the Hepatitis Zero Commission to his royal highness over the demise of his mother, may her soul continue to rest in uttermost peace.

Dr. Bulangu also said that Hepatitis Zero project is a global network that is looking forward to eradicating hepatitis virus. “The disease is much more dangerous than HIV/AIDS and that if early detection can be achieved to ensure prevention throughout immunization for newborns. The treatment is expensive, this served as a barrier preventing people from getting tested for the virus. Hepatitis Zero Nigeria is solving this through early detection and creating awareness to let people informed”.

The State Coordinator, Pharm Nasir Usman highlighted the importance of getting screened and vaccinated. He stated that the disease can easily spread and may not show sign and symptom at the early stage, thus most people who are infected do not know they are carriers increasing the likelihood for future transmission to others.

On the other hand, the emirate council expresses their profound gratitude and pledged to support the commission to further strengthen the advocacy. In his words, the Dan Iya of Hadejia Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar Maje said “his royal highness is very much happy about your work and he’s looking forward to supporting the commission”

The Sarkin Dawaki of Hadejia also suggested using media gadgets like a film show to enable people in remote areas know more about the dangers and the benefits of the exercise.

On his words, the emir of Hadejia Alhaji Dr Adamu Abubakar Maje express his excitement and blessed the members for coming up with this initiative. He said “Only Allah can reward you, you are more than trying and you have our blessings” he also reinstated the use of media board and film show to enlighten the public more.

Proceeding to Hadejia General Hospital, the Managing Director of the hospital, Dr. A.U Namadi, received the team as Dr Umar Bulangu introduced the team lead, Hajiya Hauwa Abbas, the State Ministry representatives and members of the Jigawa State Hepatitis Zero team. Dr Bulangu told the MD that we are out on advocacy visit and that Hajiya Hauwa is the founder of Silver Lining, an NGO supporting Jigawa with some items through the nutritional clinics in the state. Dr Bulangu said that although we’re out here for advocacy on hepatitis.

“We have met with the Emir of Hadejia, we are at the facility to present birthing kits for the less privileged women that come to deliver in the hospital”. Hajiya Hauwa said,” there’s need for women and mothers to complete the immunization dose for their babies. This is our first step incurring out hepatitis as there is no adult vaccine in the state”.

The MD said that they are at the right place and at the right time; even as he said that there is a high rate of hepatitis in Hadejia, he explained last year that the facility had a program for screening of kidney disease and they did the screening alongside the test for hepatitis and that was where he found out that there is an alarming high rate of hepatitis in Hadejia zone.

The MD said that this findings made him to seek for support from the research institute, even if it’s that of viral load so as to know where to go from there. The MD lamented that the discussion so far has been slow due to Covid, but he made another effort to continue the discussion recently and now he’s very glad that with the coming of the team there would be vast progress.

The MD also mentioned that the facility is always ready to partner and they are currently sourcing for viral load to be done in AKTH. Dr Bulangu said the team would be coming to get reports from the facility since they have the data. The Jigawa State co-ordinator-Usman Nasir Isah said that there is a need to strengthen the data and also requested the facility to facilitate referrals. The MD said that the first thing to do is to look for these people and then screen them.

The MD said that part of his discussion with the institute is to mobilize an NGO to have a hepatitis clinic in Hadejia, but unfortunately the Covid pandemic set in and all the support he was expecting to get went to Covid. Dr Bulangu asked if we had a platform that could be used and Mallam Lawal from the state ministry mentioned that there are some gene platforms that can be upgraded for viral load.

On Day II, the team visited Gumel Emirate Council, another important traditional institution in Jigawa State where the secretary of the emirate, Maji Dadin Gumel, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu welcomed the delegates and a team member read an opening prayer.

The visit was to strengthen commitments and seek the support and blessings of the Gumel Emirate.

The secretary on behalf of the Emir of Gumel, his royal Highness Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Sani II CON gave his words of encouragement and thanks the visitors for taking Gumel Emirate with much honor. He further said that the Gumel Emirate is more than ready to support the course of this campaign. “We will support and help you in disseminating information through our district heads, ward heads and with all we have”

The coordinator Jigawa State Hepatitis Zero projects, Pharmacist Nasir Usman Isah added that the commission is very much grateful for the gesture shown by Gumel Emirate, he further explained the role and activities layout. He pledged commitments to work hand in hand with the Emirate in creating awareness for Hepatitis as well as sensitization for people to be screened and get vaccinated for Hepatitis B. He added that the Commission is partnering with the state government and other development partners to strengthen efforts and programs that will see viral hepatitis been curtailed in the state.

At Gumel General Hospital, the team was received by Mallam Abdullahi Ado-HOD Nursing, after Dr Bulangu introduced the team and its activities. Dr Bulangu mentioned of record keeping of cases of hepatitis while discussing with Dr Nura, saying he used to keep such records when he was in Birniwa general hospital although he hasn’t started such record keeping in Gumel General hospital.

Hajiya Hauwa told the MD that we’re soliciting for support in mobilizing women to ensure that they come back to get full immunization doses for their babies. Hajiya Hauwa told the HOD nursing that we’re also here with birthing kits for the less privileged women that come to give birth. Hajiya Hauwa thanked the HOD for being welcoming and handed him over the birthing kits. She also mentioned that vitamin A and de-worming kits would be sent to the facilities by next month.

On Day 3 the team extended its visit to the Galadiman Dutse in person of Alh Basiru Muhammad Sunusi.

On arrival, Dr Bulangu said we’re here at the Galadima’s palace to made known our intentention and to gain support seeing that the loyalty of the people lies mostly with the traditional rulers. Hajiya Hauwa Abbas said that there is need to sensitize mothers and the general population on the effects of not being aware, not being tested and not completing routine immunizations for babies seeing that there is no adult vaccination currently in the state and even if is becomes available. We are focusing on prevention as treatment is expensive. She mentioned that hepatitis isn’t visible or known until it has done damage to a person. The Galadima asked when our activities would commence and if there is need to visit local governments in the state, Dr Bulangu said that the Emirate council would be notified of the activities before hand and the locations such activities would be held. The Galadima thanked the team and showed his appreciation towards their efforts.

