Jigawa receives 68,520 Covid-19 vaccines

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Jigawa State Government has received 68,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, estimate a total of 54.1% population will be immunized against the pandemic.

The permanent secretary ministry of health, Dr Salisu Mu’azu, disclosed this while presenting the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccines at the Government House, Dutse.

His words: “So far, the doses of COVID-19 vaccines will only vaccinate 35,000 people which is only 1% of the total population of the state.

“Another vaccine which will cover 10% of the state population will be provided in the second phase of the distribution, then 17% in the third phase and vaccines for 23.4% of the state’s population will be provided in the fourth phase”.

Dr Mu’azu explained that the vaccines will firstly be given to health care workers, traditional rulers and security agencies.

Receiving the vaccines, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar commended the presidential task force on COVID-19 for their efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

The governor and his deputy, Namadi Umar Danmodi, were vaccinated with the injection at the government house.

