Jennifer Etito bags Africa Royalty brand influencer of the year

Kindly Share This Story:

One of Nigeria’s fast rising social media influencer with multiple certifications and notable records of excellence in the Industry, Jennifer Etito has been honoured with the prestigious Africa Royalty Brand Influencer Award of the Year.

According to our Reporter Jennifer Etito was presented the few hours ago, which she received in the company of her family Members in Abuja.

READ ALSO:

Speaking with the Nigeria project director, Mr. Bassey, he congratulated Ms Jennifer Etito for her outstanding performance and career excellence in the profession of Social Media promotion, considering her extensive capacity and result-oriented services as a social media Influencer. He also stated that her vision has continue motivate younger persons, as he encouraged her to maintain the speedy pace of her career attainments.

She therefore appreciated the African Royalty Award for considering her worthy of the prestigious recognition as Africa Royalty Brand Influencer of the Year. Though she was indisposed to attend the award ceremony was held few months ago in the federal capital Territory, witnessing the distinguished presence of notable Personalities and the recognition of high profile personalities across several sectors and Industry.

However, the recognition of Jennifer Etito didn’t really come as a shock, because in recent times she has remained unequivocally committed to excellence, especially by being creative and innovative, exploring her wide experience and knowledge from certifications and top managerial appointments with several big agencies in Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: