Jack Welch and Tony Robbins inspired me to excel in life, says Sven Platte

To succeed in anything in life, you need to have a source of inspiration and a place to turn towards when your motivation starts running low. For entrepreneurs, it can be their goals, but it can also be other successful entrepreneurs who have walked the path before.

Sven Platte, CEO and entrepreneur, has pinned his inspiration on two legends in entrepreneurship who have created empires for themselves – Jack Welch and Tony Robbins.

Jack Welch was the CEO of General Electric up until 2001. His leadership was transformational to the company, and to date, his success in growing the company into a global venture is applauded.

In his entrepreneurial journey, Sven has borrowed from Jack Welch his leadership skills and growth strategies that helped grow and expand his business. Having started small and faced obstacles at the beginning, 2016 became a turnaround year for Sven’s Digistore24 as the company has since grown exponentially to reach where it is now. One of Welch’s popular sayings which Sven has heavily drawn inspiration from is about giving your business a competitive advantage by ensuring that it is adaptable and always ready to take action and to learn from every experience.

Tony Robbins has also been a great source of inspiration for Sven. Tony is renowned as a business strategist who not only coaches others but has also built an empire from the ground up. From Tony, Sven has learnt the value of working for what you want, finding the best way to do it, and setting goals that keep you focused on what you want to achieve.

According to Sven, his career so far has taught him valuable lessons that have helped him not only grow his business but also branch into other fields of interest. He has built Digistore24 and Coachannel as platforms that help people sell online courses, supplements and events.

Branching a bit from software entrepreneurship, Sven also has a music production company that produces EDM hits. However, even as he focuses on his other businesses, he doesn’t forget or neglect his main business Digistore24 which was his breakout business.

Having seen what Jack Welch and Tony Robbins have managed to build as entrepreneurs, Sven has felt compelled to succeed and grow his brand to global recognition. He believes that if these great men can do it, he can do it too, and that keeps him pushing forward.

According to Sven, borrowing lessons from great minds and great entrepreneurs is one of the best ways to keep your motivation running. That’s why it’s important to share your entrepreneurial story with its successes and failures as you never know who might draw inspiration from you.

