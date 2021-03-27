Iwobi out of Benin clash after testing positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi will not play a part in the match against Benin Republic after testing positive for COVID-19.

Vanguard reports that Iwobi who was part of the invited players also travelled with the team to Port Novo but tested positive during the Covid-19 check following the team’s arrival from Lagos on Friday.

He will also miss next Tuesday’s clash against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos.

Benin’s duo of Rodrigue kossi and Jacques Bessan will also miss out for the same reason.

The match against Benin is billed for 5pm today.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: