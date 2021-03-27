Breaking News
Translate

Iwobi out of Benin clash after testing positive for COVID-19

On 4:36 pmIn News, Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
AFCON: Iwobi wants Rohr to play him in preferred position
Iwobi

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi will not play a part in the match against Benin Republic after testing positive for COVID-19.

Vanguard reports that Iwobi who was part of the invited players also travelled with the team to Port Novo but tested positive during the Covid-19 check following the team’s arrival from Lagos on Friday.

[ALSO READ] Super Eagles vs Squirrels: What Musa, Iwobi, Aina others say about the Battle of Porto-Novo

He will also miss next Tuesday’s clash against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos.

Benin’s duo of Rodrigue kossi and Jacques Bessan will also miss out for the same reason.

The match against Benin is billed for 5pm today.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!