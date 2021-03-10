IWD: Nigeria women under-represented at the parliament – Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

Speaker of Economic Community of West African States( ECOWAS) Parliament, Mr. Sidie Mohammed Tunis on Monday said that Nigeria women are under-represented at the parliament.

Consequently he is optimistic that the parliament would in no time produce a female Speaker as he also expressed readiness to ensure more women participate in positions of authority in the west African region.

The Speaker also noted that Nigeria was the only country with very low representation of women at the ECOWAS Parliament which with just two women out of a total of 35 members which he described as highly regrettable.

The Speaker made the disclosure while responding to questions from journalists during an event held in ECOWAS Parliament Abuja by the ECOWAS Women Staff of the Parliament, known as (ECOPAL) Amazons to commemorate the International Women’s Day which is being celebrated every, 8, March.

Tunis said that the fifth legislation of the ECOWAS Parliament strongly believe that giving support to women across the region will go a long way in ensuring development, peace and security.

“ECOWAS Parliament has been very much supportive of the affirmative action in ensuring that there is minimum 30 per cent quota of female representation in the ECOWAS Parliament. Unfortunately, I understand people did not know about it. Some institutions did not know about it.

We did not have that especially with the Nigerian delegation. You find out that in most delegations for the ECOWAS Parliament we have for example in Sierra Leone where all the delegations came with a female Member of Parliament, that goes for Sierra Leone, Ghana, all of these places to ensure that we try to get a minimum thirty percent. Some of them even came in with two where you have some five members.

“unfortunately for us where a country like Nigeria which have thirty five members only sent in the names of two female representatives. It is unfortunate that they did not know that it was a requirement in ECOWAS Parliament. I tried to talk to the Secretary General to talk to them but it was already late, they had already passed it at both the lower and upper house.

“I believe that we try as much as possible to give full support to our female members. For us at the ECOWAS Parliament, we strongly believe that giving support to women across the region will go a long way in ensuring that we also bring about development, peace and security.

He said, “despite the work carried out by ECOWAS Parliament in terms of advocacy and actions for the involvement of women in leadership roles, the region still falls short of recording significant figures.

“The most recent available statistics provided by the West Africa Brief show that women occupy 421 seats in West African Parliaments and thus represent only 16.1% of all lawmakers.

“Furthermore, 12 out of the 15 ECOWAS Member States are short of the 23.3% world average of women in Government.

“In the region, women occupy on average less than 20% of ministerial posts, and, of those, they are mostly clustered in the ministries covering women’s affairs and social issues.

“The theme for this year’s international women’s day, seeks to encompass in one statement, the idea that the world must, and has now come to embrace the necessity for women’s full and effective participation and decision-making in public life.

“We strongly believe that giving support to women across the region will go a long way in ensuring that we also bring about development in peace and security.

“You know women are very good when it comes to peace and that is one of the reasons we support them a lot,” Tunis said.

Tunis also noted that the ECOWAS Parliament has always shown its support to women with strong advocacy and support for increased female participation in law-making and parliamentary services.

He said that it is because of this political commitment at the highest level that made it possible to adopt in 2003, an ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians Association commonly known as ECOFEPA.

According to Tunis, the Association provides an opportunity for Female Parliamentarians to use their collective constitutional mandates to create an enabling environment for women’s effective participation in the politics and political process.

Also speaking to journalists, Senator Biodun Olujimi, second Vice President, ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians (ECOFEPA) expressed her dismay over the poor representation of Nigeria female lawmakers on the ECOWAS Parliament despite being 35 in number. She however called for deliberate inclusion of women in politics and governance.

“Two women in the Parliament? I feel like hiding my face what happened in the last parliament is that, we had more than two, about four. But the decision to take two women is a no no for me.

One woman had been taken before I resumed at the senate so because I was a member earlier I was added. It is part of the problem, there are thirty five members representing Nigeria and the minimum we would have expected would have been six women to show a little bit of balance because most of the other states did just that but I did not know what transpired. We have spoken about that and I do not think that will happen again”, she stated.

Speaking on way forward to ensure women representation at all level, Olujimi noted that, “we have an opportunity that is ongoing, the review of the constitution.

“We insist that in the review, we want minimum of twenty percent left purposely for women at the local level, at the state level, that is the State Assembly and at the National level.

“A third for women, in the house of Reps, in the Senate and to even have two or three governors, what is wrong with us to even get the Deputy Governors to be women and getting the position of female vice President.

“I believe that is the way to deliberately bring women into governance. And we have to convince ourselves that development will be better and faster with women onboard,” Olujimi said.

Mrs Chinwe Adelekan, President of the ECOPARL Amazons said the theme of this year’s celebration, “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World” highlights the significant role of women in society.

She said the COVID-19 Pandemic was able to show to the world the importance of women who were 70 per cent of the caregivers.

Adelakan said that ECOPARL Amazons will intensify efforts with other women organizations across West Africa to safeguard the rights of women and the girl child.

