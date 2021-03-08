IWD 2021: We’ve given women greater voice, participation in Party, Govt – APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

As the world marks the 2021 International Women’s Day, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC said it has afforded women greater voice and participation in party management as well as governance of the country.

National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe in a statement issued Monday in Abuja said the party is happy to celebrate “our teeming women membership and the entire women folk”.

According to him, the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni is unflinching in his determination to make the party, a more women-inclusive political organisation.

He said; “from the composition of the Party’s various membership registration committees, to the Governor Yahaya Bello-led Committee on Women, Youths and People With Disabilities (PWDs) sensitisation and the on-going APC Constitution review exercise (which amendments will consider better women inclusiveness), there is a clear statement that women are being given greater voice and participation in the affairs of our party.

“This is as can be gleaned from Article 7 (vii) of the APC Constitution which essentially provides for the interest of women, youths and PWDs and which is inline with the 35% affirmative action.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has shown this commitment in the appointment of women into key positions in government. No fewer than 50 women are currently serving in top positions such as ministers, head of service of the federation, special advisers and as heads of departments and agencies.

“To name a few, the Minister for Finance, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, that of Environment, Federal Capital Territory (state), Minister for Transportation (State), Minister for Women Affairs and Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment.

“Other key appointments include; the Head of Service of the federation, Special Advisers to Mr. President (Mariam Uwais and Jumoke Oduwole), the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman and the Chairman of the Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri- Erewa, are just a few of the many others.

“It is also noteworthy that President Buhari has unrelentingly held the ladder for our women to soar internationally as seen in his untrammeled support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to emerge as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation.

“On this day and always, the APC celebrates the outstanding strides our women are making in various areas both domestically and internationally. We pledge our commitment to continue to hold the ladder for our women to reach their highest potentials”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

