IWD 2021: Entering ‘no holds barred’ era for woman – Victoria Praise Abraham

In commemoration of the global “International Women’s Day” (IWD) anniversary marked on March 8, 2021, a Nigerian prolific writer, Victoria Praise Abraham has called on women all over the world to wake up and take positions, saying it is a new dawn, new season and a new era of authority.

In a statement, presented in a poetic form, Abraham extolled the virtues of womanhood in all aspect. She explains that; “she is everywhere all over the globe, rising early, finishing late, striving, struggling, flourishing and shattering ceilings that had been previously impossible to shatter.”

“She gets up at 4am daily, ready for another day’s grind/She is heartbroken but has to be strong for her sons and daughters/She debates on what to wear in her mind for the day’s job,” she quoted in her first stanza.

Abraham also describes woman as a multifaced genius in the world occupying high and lows with unassumed dignity.

“She is a CEO at Manhattan bank in the USA/She is a market leader at Agodi, Ibadan in the Southwest Nigeria/She is a Director General at the World Trade Center/She is the wife of a President of America…becoming/She is a Vice President of the USA/She is a cleaner at the third mainland bridge in Lagos Nigeria,” stated another stanza.

According to her, breaking the glass ceiling is no more a conquerable feat but has become a societal norm.

“She is a banker at South Africa/She is the bestselling author in the remote Ipaja, Lagos/She is a housewife in Saudi Arabia/She is a world class fashion designer in Paris/She is a lawyer turned cobbler in Ikorodu, Lagos/She is a single mother of three in London.”

Also she dignifies woman in a high profile roles as emblem of authority.

“She is a queen/a regent/an ‘Olori’/’Iya Oloja’/ a university Don/a duchess who turns Nigerian indigenous dishes to a global phenomenon/She is the professor turned global leader/She is the pastor’s wife juggling roles as wife, mother, counsellor and teacher.”

“She is strong yet weak/She is tough yet soft/She is great yet uncelebrated/She is hardworking yet underpaid/She is a genius yet called stupid/She is needed, necessary and vital to global growth and development yet undervalued.”

She however, quoted in another stanza that; “She is the woman/She is the wife/She is the mother/She is the lover/She is the friend/She is the sister/She is the teacher/She is the counsellor/She is the prayer warrior.”

Abraham challenged women in the world saying, “It is our time to shine bright/It is our time to champion new causes/It is our time to blaze new trails/It is our time to take new territories/It is 4am again.”

“Today, I celebrate every woman on earth, the great and the small, the rich and the poor, the celebrated and the hated, the beautiful and the unattractive, Every woman, all women everywhere, I celebrate us all,” Abraham concludes.

(Victoria Praise Abraham is an author, communication expert, preacher and motivational speaker. She lives in Lagos.)

