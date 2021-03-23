ITF, NCDMB empower 255 youths with vocational skills

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Industrial Training Fund and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have empowered 255 unemployed youths with technical vocational skills.

The Director -General ITF, Sir Joseph Ari said this on Monday in Abuja at the graduation ceremony for the youths who underwent six months courses in vocational study

He said the agencies trained the youths to complement the Federal Government efforts in combating the rising g trend of unemployment and poverty in the country..

“The graduation we are witnessing today is an outcome of the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to empowering countless Nigerian youths with cutting-edge technical and vocational skills training to tackle the challenges of poverty and unemployment that is bedeviling our dear country.”

It all began in late 2019 after a visit by the Management of NCDMB to the Fund’s Model Skills Training Centre (MSTC), Abuja.

The delegation, which was impressed by the quality of equipment at the Centre, opened negotiations with the ITF for the empowerment of 255 unemployed youths with technical vocational skills.

Although the six–month programme supposed to start in January did not start until August 2020 as a result of the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In order for the trainees to acquire professional certification, the MSTC implemented the programme in collaboration with three professional bodies

READ ALSO:

They included the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) and Nigerian Association of Engineering Craftsmen – COREN and CISCO Academy.

According to him, they equipped the trainees with skills in Industrial Automation and Mechatronics, Instrumentation and Process Control, I.T Essentials/ Comp-TIA A+, Mobile Phone troubleshooting and repairs.

Other areas trained included Electrical Electronics Technology, Building Technology, Residential Air conditioning, Mechanical Services and, Catering and event Management.

“We have no doubt that given the hands-on nature of the six-month training, which was comprised 3-months intensive training at the MSTC and 3-months practical attachment, the graduands will no doubt contribute immensely to the development of the national economy.

“I am thrilled to inform you that from this training, our trainees were able to assemble the first indigenous GSM smartphone.

“As of today, plans are underway to seek collaborations from investors to partner with the ITF to boost this innovation'” he said.

He commended the Executive Secretary and Management of the NCDMB for the collaboration and sponsorship of the trainees.

He called on other stakeholders to partner the ITF to conduct similar programmes to empower our teeming youth population with requisite skills

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: