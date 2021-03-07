ITF: Coalition passes vote of confidence on Ari, dismisses MURIC’s nepotism allegation

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition for Good Governance and Rule of Law (CGGRL) has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) under Sir Joseph Ari for entrenching transparency and accountability in operations.

The group, at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, refuted the allegations of nepotism by the Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) against the Executive Secretary, describing it as unsubstantiated and lacking in merit.

In his address, National President /Convener, Comrade Isaac Ikpa, said the Muslim group, in its typical manner, is out to cause an unnecessary distraction in the operations of the agency in an attempt to malign Sari’s character.

According to Ikpa, MURIC mistook the ITF for a religious organisation where religious considerations should be the yardstick for employment as against experience, qualification and suitability.

Ikpa noted that the ITF carries out its employment in line with the federal character principle, hence there is no iota of favouritism or nepotism as being speculated.

The coalition, however, urged the general public to disregard MURIC’s statement for lacking in objectivity to cause unnecessary tension in the polity.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: