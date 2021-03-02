IPPS: FG inaugurates committee on enrolment of civil servants

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government on Monday set up the committee on enrolment of “Newly Recruited Civil Servants” on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made the announcement in a statement by Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Director Press and Public Relations, office of the HOCSF.

Yemi-Esan said the inauguration of such committee became necessary to stem wanton impunity, sharp practices and fraud.

According to her, it will also address irregularities in the recruitment of officers by Ministries, Extra- Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“It is disheartening that a large number of fake appointment letters were being discovered in some ministries.

“Such situation, if not properly addressed would lead to the denial of employment to a great number of prospective and eligible law-abiding job seekers in the country.

“The office of the HOCSF is already collaborating with security agencies to investigate and bring to book those behind this fraud, ” she said.

Yemi-Esan, however, expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the support given to her for the implementation of the Human Resource (HR) module of the IPPIS.

She added that her office was committed to a transparent, accountable, and uncompromised IPPIS platform that would rid the system of ghost workers, reduce personnel cost and enhance economic planning.

Yemi-Esan further enjoined members of the committee to view the assignment as a matter of national importance, which demanded their wealth of experience and hard work in ensuring a reliable and credible IPPIS platform.

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee and Permanent Secretary, Career Management, office of the HOCSF, Mr Mamman Mahmuda, said the committee would carry out the assignment with all sense of responsibility, with a view to achieving the civil service that would be the pride of all.

The committee’s terms of reference are to identify the challenges associated with the old process to guide the new process, examining the new processes of enrolling newly recruited officers on the IPPIS platform.

Others are identifying the benefits derivable from the new process including cost-saving, where possible, initiating the process of enrolling new employees on the IPPIS platform guided by the new procedure.

It is also to treat and capture all backlogs of newly recruited officers based on the new procedure, subject to authentication of appointment letters, approved waivers; financial clearance, and Federal Character Commission Compliance Certificate, where applicable among others.

