Investment platform targets 1000 jobs, to rescue indigent students from dropping out of school

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

AGRIBUSINESS development outfit, Globetrot Property, says its new investment platform, Vastpay, is out to generate 1000 jobs and rescue indigent university students from having their academic pursuit truncated due to inability to pay fund their studies.

At the launch of Vastpay in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Bill Kenneth, founder Globetrot Property, said the new product builds on the gains from its earlier platform, Farm Sponsor, which has eased farmers’ access to farm inputs for maximum productivity.

Kenneth explained, “When we launched Farm Sponsor, the idea was to make it very easy for farmers to get access to farm products and to raise capacity to grow, say their birds, and run reliably profitable businesses. We have been doing that for past three years.

“So Vestpay coming on board, we are also targeting youths to help them save for the future. We are targeting universities, to give loans to students to be able to finish their education, because a lot of people drop out of school not because they can’t pass exams but critically because of high tuition fees.

“One thing we want to tackle with our loans services is the issue of parents finding it difficult to send more than one kid to school. With Vestpay, parents can be able to take a loan and pay back over 12 months. We are targeting two universities from Rivers and Lagos states to give these loans, for a start.”

Kindly Share This Story: