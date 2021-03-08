Int’l Women’s Day: Stallion-Bajaj to establish Africa’s First Women-Only Assembly Plant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

As part of its commitment to gender equality and to celebrate women all over the world, Stallion-Bajaj Alliance is set to establish Africa’s first women-only assembly plant in Nigeria and significantly grow its female representation to 35% by the end of 2022. In line with this vision, 40 women have been trained and integrated into the VON assembly plant in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Managing Director, Stallion-Bajaj Auto Keke Ltd, Mr Manish Rohtagi during a press tour of the VON Assembling Plant said “ To celebrate International Women’s Day this year, we will be welcoming a new set of female mechanics to the training program.

This is in line with our goal to train and absorb 500 female technicians by 2022. To achieve this, we will be holding many more training sessions for female riders, female assemblers and female mechanics before the year runs out. ”

Speaking about the impact of the program, one of the female assemblers, Ayomide Sanyaolu said, “I am proud to be part of this exciting project. Being a member of the first cohort employed at the plant I have had to learn, fail and relearn.

It has been a challenging but fulfilling period in my life. Seeing the end product of our work, the Kekes on the road gives me joy and job satisfaction. I am grateful to be part of the process.”

Women makeup over half of the world’s population and are integral to the growth of the world economy. Since its inception, Stallion-Bajaj Alliance has been passionate about building a more inclusive workspace.

The Stallion-Bajaj Alliance has put gender equality at the forefront of its SDGs. For Stallion-Bajaj, International Women’s Day is a reminder that there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure more spaces are created for women to thrive.

It is a reminder to examine processes and structures, to ensure wage gaps are closed, equal opportunities are offered to women at all levels.

