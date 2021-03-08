International Women’s Day: Keep hope alive, Fayose urges Nigerian women

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose has hailed the resilience of women in Nigeria, charging them to continue to keep hope alive as they celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day.

Fayose said Nigerian women should be commended for their patience, resilience and tolerance in the face of hardship and insecurity in the country.

The former governor said despite the bad situation the country has found itself, women have demonstrated themselves as the hope of the world.

He stressed that women were custodian of men and children, noting their love will take the nation out of captivity.

“Considering the roles of women in our society, they are worth to be celebrated. They are the salt of the world.

“We love them and we will not cease to celebrate them and they should not refrain from keeping hope alive,” he said.

