International Women’s Day: BBC nominates Emmanuella for celebration

By Gabriel Olawale

Eleven-year-old coding genius Emmanuella Mayaki, has been nominated for this year’s international women’s day celebration by the British Broadcasting Corporations.

International Women’s Day is a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, while also making a call to action for strengthening gender equality and accelerating women empowerment.

According to the BBC, “Emmanuella’s episode of ‘My Life’ series titled ‘Coding Genius’ will be aired to celebrate International Women’s Day on CBBC channel on 8th March 2021 at 8.15am (GMT).”

“Emmanuella hit the headlines in the UK after securing a teaching appointment and setting up lessons for school kids like her and is determined to go further.

“Emmanuella has work to do – she wants to pass on her love of coding to other girls and launches CodeKid, an after-school, weekend and holiday club for girls aged 6 – 15 in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

“In a short film to celebrate the coding genius, we find out what started Emmanuella’s love of coding, and get to know her extraordinary ambitions for changing the world – one coding club at a time”.

