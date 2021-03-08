Kindly Share This Story:

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in a statement she issued on the occasion of International Women’s Day and posted on her official Twitter handle @aishambuhari, has expressed concern over how kidnappings across the country would negatively impact girl-child education.

Mrs. Buhari also said that as a mother, she identifies with the pains of kidnap victims and their families.

In the statement, Mrs Buhari said: “As a mother, I share the sorrow and agony of the victims and families.

“I am also not unaware of the impact that these abductions could have in reverting many successes we have hitherto achieved, especially in terms of girl-child education and early marriages.”

She challenged stakeholders to act and put an end to the kidnappings. Read it HERE.

READ ALSO:

She called for the appreciation of the contribution of women and girls in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhari noted that the pandemic had a huge impact on women, disrupted education, careers and increased domestic violence.

She stressed that beyond spreading the message of COIVD-19 protocols, “there is a need to remember and support those who have been affected negatively by the pandemic one way, or another.”

Below is her tweet and the statement:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: