Insurgents vandalise towers, cut power supply to Maiduguri, environs-TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says insurgents have again vandalised two towers on the Damaturu – Maidugiri 330kiloVolt (KV)Transmission Line.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said that the two towers were bombed early on Saturday .

Mbah said that the Saturday vandalism took place after TCN had made concerted effort and restored power to Maiduguri on March 24, two months after the first incident.

“The incident which occurred at about 5.56 a.m. on March 27 again cut power supply to Maiduguri and its environs.

” This time, the insurgents chain bombed two other towers; T152 and T153 on the same line route of the other incident,” she said.

She, however, said TCN would continue to do all that it could to ensure power supply was restored to the affected areas.

