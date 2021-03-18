Insecurity: Vigilante group in Ondo kicks, wants Akeredolu to expand states internal security architecture

Kindly Share This Story:

Wants bill establishing the States Security Agency Network Amended

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Ondo State Chapter has kicked against their exclusion in the State Security Network Agency.

Speaking in Akure, the commandant of the state Vigilante, Dr Akinwunmi Gideon said for proper security of lives and properties, the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, must “employ the principle of diversity of defense for expansion of internal security architecture of the state for better result.

Akinwunmi said: “We want the bill establishing the state Security Network Agency reviewed to accommodate vigilante group.

“We should be accepted formally into the security architecture of the state.

“This diversity of defense which is a principle in cyber security is also applicable intelligently to physical, human and national security if properly used and managed.

“This principle of diversification and expansion can be achieved by making Ondo State Security Network Agency, a separate agency in charge of the internal security in Ondo State and appoint someone with adequate and deep knowledge of both local and international security as the director general of the agency.

“Under this Ondo State Security Network Agency, there would be Amotekun Corps as an operational group with its own state commandant and also the governor should admit Ondo State Vigilante Service which is already registered under ministry of commerce in Ondo State for which I am the commander as another operational combatant group in Ondo State.

“These two, Amotekun Corps and Ondo State Vigilante Service shall both be under the Ondo State Security Network Agency, with an appointed director general as the overseer of both in Ondo State.

“l am very certain that the combination of Amotekun Corps and Ondo State Vigilante Service as internal security in Ondo State will certainly achieve greater success in providing adequate security for the inhabitants of the state under the direct supervision of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the chief security officer of the state.

Amotekun Corps has a different style and approach to security challenges while Ondo State Vigilante Service has a different classical approach to security challenges, if these two are combined there would definitely be a wonderful result.

“Vigilante officers have been widely trained tactically and professionally for several years on several fields of security practices and that is why we are achieving good results.

“The rescue of the seven kidnapped victims at Akunnu in Akoko North East local government of Ondo State on 26th February this year which was done by the men and officers of vigilante group of Nigeria, Ondo State Command is a good example to show that God is giving us good results.

Integrating State Vigilante Service into the internal security architecture of Ondo State will not cost the state government much money on recruitment, training and uniform we already have all these, the only thing we need is official acceptance by the state government into the security structure of Ondo State by the governor.

“The reason why a vigilante officer may not perform as expected if he becomes a member of the Amotekun Corps is because our training, orientation, exposures and modes of operations differs greatly, but if we both collaborate under an agency, we can effectively combine tactics and achieve wider, effective and better result in providing security for our people in Ondo State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

