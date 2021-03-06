Insecurity: Reps want IGP to appoint Inspectors to track, regulate use of explosives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives has approved for the concurrence of the Senate, a Bill to monitor, track and regulate the use of explosives in the country.

The Bill sponsored by Rep. Rimamnde Shawulu(PDP-Taraba), is entitled: “An Act to Repeal the Explosives Act, and Re-enact Explosives Act, 2016”.

The instrument seeks to “establish a reliable central control point where data on locations of explosives and persons having access to them, can be accessed for legitimate security enquiry”.

Part 5 of the Bill, states that: “any person who intentionally delivers, places, discharges or detonates with intent to cause death or serious injury to any other person or to damage or destroy any place, facility or system, is guilty of an offence”.

Part 8 section 29(1) of the Bill, “gives the Inspector General of Police, the power to make regulations regarding the provisions and implementations of the Act”.

The sponsor in his arguments for the Bill, stated that “It has therefore become imperative to expand the control of explosives from the current industrial purposes since they have become major security material. We do know that across the world, serious attention is paid to the manufacture, importation, storage and use of explosives”.

He argued further that “Presently, it is not uncommon to see one or two policemen accompany a truckload of explosives from the seaports”.

The Act is expected to repeal the 1967 Act and reenact the 2016 Bill, earlier sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Ibrahim Ida, and passed.

