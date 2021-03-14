Insecurity: Reps want 18-year-old Nigerians, others to carry arms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives, may soon pass a Bill for Act, to permit Nigerians from the age of eighteen, to carry arms for self-defence.

This contradicts President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to security services to shoot any civilian bearing arms.

A Bill to that effect, entitled: “Firearms Amendment Bill”, was exclusively obtained by VANGUARD at the weekend.

The Bill sponsored by Rep. Adejoro Adeogun, states in section 2 subsection 3, that “Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (1), a person shall be entitled to the grant of a license or permit under this Act if, at the time of application, the person: at least eighteen years of age”. and “has a psychological evaluation certificate from a government hospital not more than six months, has a vision quality certificate from a government hospital not more than six months, has a police clearance certificate not more than twelve months, has a rifle club membership of at least six months and a firearms proficiency certificate issued by the club, and has a national identification number”.

The Bill also demands that the bearer “Has a National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)”, adding that “The Inspector General of Police, shall maintain a manual and an e-register of such permits in force”.

The Bill also states that “The Inspector General of Police, may, with the consent of the Governor of the State, grant a permit to any person to carry on the business of manufacture and repair of the firearms referred to in Part III of the Schedule to this Act”.

The bill seeks a jail sentence of at least 2 years for offences to the law.

“Section 35 (2) of the Principal Act, is amended by substituting for the words, one thousand naira or imprisonment for two years, the words seventy-five thousand or imprisonment of not less than 2 years”.

