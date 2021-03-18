Insecurity: Reps move to secure Nigerian airports, to invite Aviation minister

Kindly Share This Story:

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Aviation to invite the Minister of Aviation to explain how bandits gained entrance into the Kaduna Airport.

The Lawmakers said this became necessary so as to prevent future recurrence in the nation’s airports, after they had unanimously adopted a motion by Rep. Musa Pali (APC-Bauchi) at plenary, on Wednesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Pali recalled that on March, 6, 2021 bandits invaded the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), at the Kaduna Airport, and kidnapped 11 people.

Pali noted that air transportation was the safest means of transportation as at today, and a high forex earner for the economy, saying that if attacks and other security challenges were allowed in the nation’s airports, Nigeria’s air transportation sector would be exposed to similar security challenges facing land transportation.

“The bandits were reported to have gained access to the airport staff quarters through the runway and made away with their victims, including a Staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency .

”And also the wife and son of a member of staff of the Nigerian Metrological Agency.

“If the security around Nigeria’s airport is not urgently improved, it could scare International travellers, including investors, and may also bring sanctions from International regulatory bodies,” he said.

The house urged the Inspector–General of Police and other security operatives at the nation’s airports to beef up security at the airports.

The House said such breach must be prevented, while calling on security agencies to secure the release of those abducted and fish out the bandits.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, mandated the Committees on Aviation, Police and Interior to ensure Compliance, and should report back in three weeks, for further legislative action.

Vanguard News Nigeria

