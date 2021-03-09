Insecurity: PFN President calls for prayers to salvage Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Bishop Wale Oke, new President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has called on Christians to rise up and salvage Nigeria through fervent prayers for it to regain its lost glory.

Oke made the call on Tuesday in Ibadan, while playing host to members of the Oyo State chapter of PFN, led by its Chairman, Rev. Samson Ajetunmobi.

According to him, it is high time the Church of God rise up to fill in the gap through constructive engagements and prayers.

He said: “Though, PFN is not a political organisation, however, there is need for Christians not to lose their guards in the task ahead.’’

Oke, also the Presiding Bishop, Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, said that more than ever before, the nation and the Church need prayers to tackle the challenges facing the country.

The PFN president said that recent developments had placed the country at a crossroad, which he said, now called for cooperation among different Christian bodies.

He described insecurity, marginalisation, corruption, among others, as some of the ills bedevilling the nation.

Oke said that both the military and the political class had failed the nation and its people.

While calling for cooperation among Christian bodies in the country for him and his team to succeed, he promised to justify the confidence reposed in him as manifested in his election.

Oke, therefore, thanked Oyo State chapter of PFN for their visit, imploring them to be a shining light and avoid division of any kind in their midst.

Earlier, Ajetunmobi, while congratulating Oke, described his emergence as the seventh president of the Christian body as significant.

He urged Oke and his team to always speak up for the people and the nation.

“The situation in our country is disturbing. As such, we urge you to always speak up against injustice, marginalisation, insecurity, among others, currently assailing our land,” Ajetumobi said.

He pledged the chapter’s loyalty to the new PFN President, assuring him of an unflinching support at all times.

