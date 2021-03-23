Insecurity: Oba of Benin tasks FG on better welfare, equipment for Army

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II has urged the federal government to encourage the military in their fight against insecurity especially the Nigeria Army through a better welfare package and provision of needed equipment for their operations.

The Monarch spoke yesterday when the new General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General GU Chibisi paid a working visit to the Palace of the Oba of Benin where he stressed that an enhanced salary and allowances coupled with a workable insurance and housing scheme for army personnels would serve as “morale booster in curtailing all forms of insecurity issues in the country”

The royal father who described the current wave of crime as worrisome, called on the federal government to adequately retool the military with modern equipment as a holistic approach of addressing the worsening security in the country calling for a collaboration between the military and other sisters security agencies in tackling killer herdsmen and border crimes.

He further promised full support from the palace to the Nigerian Army in its quest to flush out killer herdsmen and protect the sovereignty of Nigeria.

Earlier, Chibusi told the Oba that he is on a tour to the various formations under his division and as well seek the royal blessings and prayers of the Oba to succeed in office.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: