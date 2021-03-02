Insecurity: Nomadic Commission moves to check herders/farmers’ conflict

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO—National Commission for Nomadic Education, NCNE, yesterday said the commission was taken a leading role in addressing the challenge of farmer-pastoralist conflicts and other issues of insecurity including kidnapping in the country.

Chairman, Governing Board of Prof. Gidado Tahir spoke while declaring open a 3 day capacity building workshop on skills acquisition and sustainable livelihoods for about 120 Nomadic Education Extension agents across the country.

The Chairman represented by the Commission’s Director on Quality Assurance, Hakeem Akinyosoye, said among others, “The commission has at this promising moment taken a leading role in addressing the frightening challenge of pastoral nomadism in present day Nigeria.

“Specifically, this training will focus on areas of various skills acquisitions and other related challenges that might impede the successful implementation of this initiative which further demonstrates the importance the Commission as a critical stakeholder attaches to the Federal Government’s policy directives of finding a lasting solution to the farmer-pastoralist conflicts.

These daunting challenges are posing a very serious threat to peace and security in our dear country, especially those in Front line states of Adamawa, Benue, Plateau, Nassarawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Taraba and Zamfara as well as other states from the Southern parts of Nigeria.

“The initiative will equally ensure wealth creation, peace building and conflict management and resolution in the various communities you serve. Similarly, the workshop will abreast the trainees with new strategies, innovations and entrepreneurial skills that would enable them to effectively interface with the nomads with a view to broaden their understanding and accelerate the process of adaptation as well as facilitate increase access of quality and functional basic education and sustainable livelihoods among nomads in our country,” the Chairman stated while describing the training as apt and timely.

Earlier, the Kano State Commissioner of Environment, Dr. Ibrahim Getso represented by his Director, Musa Shuaibu commended the Commission for it untiring efforts to ensure mass literacy of the nomads.

