Insecurity: Nigeria sitting on keg of gun powder – Sen Ohuabunwa

…Demands immediate release of arrested OPC members over Wakil

By Steve Oko

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has decried the worsening insecurity in the country, saying that “Nigeria is now sitting on a keg of gunpowder waiting to explode”.

The former Speaker ECOWAS Parliament who spoke with VANGUARD in Umuahia warned that Nigeria might slip into anarchy if nothing urgent is done by the federal government to arrest the escalating insecurity in the land.

“People are now resorting to self defense because they feel the security agents can’t protect them anymore.

“This is a dangerous signal that the center can no longer hold.

“Government should stop playing politics with national security. They must expose those behind the killings in various parts of the country.

“These Killers have names and must be called by their names, not just bandits. They should be proscribed and declared terrorists and treated as such.

“Government should come out openly to fight insecurity and not seen to be shielding those killing indigenous Nigerians.

“We are sitting on a keg of gun powder that can explode any time. The Government is failing in its responsibility of protecting lives and property which is the primary responsibility of every Government.”

Ohuabunwa noted that the unwavering clamour for regional security was as a result of the federal government’s failure to arrest the deplorable security situation in the country.

He strongly advocated devolution of power or restructuring to give states or regions the constitutional powers to be in charge of their security.

“The argument that State Governors will abuse state police does not hold water because no Governor will be in office beyond eight years at most.

“Now is the time for Nigeria to start either restructuring or power devolution. We can begin with the security sector and see how we can get into other sectors for peace to reign in the country.

“Government must wake up now because the country is on fire!”

Ohuabunwa also condemned the arrest and detention of the Odua People’s Congress, OPC members who nabbed the notorious Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakil on Sunday in Oyo State.

The former Leader House of Representatives who said the arrest of the OPC members portrayed government as shielding criminals called for the immediate release of the OPC members.

