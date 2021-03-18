INSEAD appoints Nabila Aguele to its Board of Directors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

INSEAD, the Business School for the World, has enlisted Nabila Isa-Odidi Aguele MBA’14J to its Board of Directors, effective 18 June 2021.

She is the youngest person appointed to the Board as second African and second woman of African descent appointed. She is also the first Nigerian in the history of INSEAD.

Nabila Aguele is of Nigerian origin and has called several countries home, including England, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the US, and Canada. After over a decade in the United States, her passion for Africa and desire to help drive sustainable impact and development on the Continent led her to move back to Nigeria as a Policy Advisor to the Federal Government in 2016.

Currently, Aguele is a Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning. She provides policy and strategy advice on international development cooperation, and on performance monitoring and evaluation for data-driven policy formulation and implementation. A strong advocate for women’s rights, Nabila is also supporting interventions at the intersection of gender and public financial management.

In his statement, Dean of INSEAD, Professor Ilian Mihov, said, “I am pleased to welcome Nabila as a new member on our Board. Nabila has been an active member of the INSEAD community since she was an MBA student. She has been a member of the INSEAD Campaign Board since 2019, and a member of the INSEAD Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Taskforce since 2020. I look forward to benefiting from her unique insights and expertise. “

Aguele has a background in law and spent eight years working in the United States as an attorney and artist. During this time, she represented Fortune 500 companies in complex civil litigation at international law firms Morrison & Foerster LLP and Sonnenschein Nath and Rosenthal LLP which is known as Dentons. Her passion for impact-driven-lawyering and leadership development led her to complete a two-year term as a Practitioner-in-Residence and Professor at her Alma mater, the American University Washington College of Law.

Meanwhile, Aguele acknowledged the honour her new office has earned her. “It is an honour to be joining the INSEAD Board of Directors. For me, this is a further call to serve, champion, and bring my diverse experiences and background to the role. I particularly look forward to helping deepen engagement with Africa, our young Alumni, and the global INSEAD community”, Aguele said.

