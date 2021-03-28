INEC declares PDP candidate, Ebisike, winner of Aba North/South by- election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA-The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Chimaobi Ebisike, the winner of the Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency by- election, conducted, yesterday, in Aba.

Declaring the result at the Constitution Crescent primary school collation centre, Aba, Returning Officer for the constituency, Professor Fidelis Okpata of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike, Ebonyi State, disclosed that Ebisike polled 10,322 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu who got 3,674 votes.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Destiny Nwagwu, polled 1, 554, while Okey Prestige of the Action Alliance candidate, AA, scored 199 votes. Candidates of the APM and NRM scored 10 and 13 votes, respectively.

However, the poll was marred by voter apathy in all the 24 wards of the federal constituency as most voters stayed away.

Except for the explosion at the Umuola Hall, ward 8, Aba North council and the kidnap of the collation officer for the APC in Aba North, Engr. Mike Ozoemena, the poll was peaceful as electoral materials arrived as early as 8.30am in most polling units.

Voters expressed satisfaction with INEC and the security agencies for the early distribution and peaceful conduct of the election.

In an interview with Vanguard, President General of the Coalition of South East Youths, COSEYL, Goodluck Egwu Ibem, stated that with the flawless organization of the by- election, INEC has given hope to Nigerians for an efficient organization of the 2023 general elections.

