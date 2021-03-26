Improve teachers, civil servants’ welfare — Ajala, Lagos’ One Day Governor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Lagos State Government has been urged to improve the welfare of teachers and civil servants because of their invaluable contributions to the nurturing of future leaders and the smooth running of the wheels of government.

The One Day Governor, Miss Eniola Gloria Ajala, gave the advice on Friday while on a tour of some government agencies and departments as part of her duties as an interim governor of the state.

Miss Ajala won the Spelling Bees Competition in the year 2019 and apart from the monetary prize, is also expected to serve as governor of the state for a day.

Ajala visited the Office of the Head of Service, the Office of the Chief Judge of the State, the Office of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, among others.

The One Day Governor, while speaking at the Office of the Head of Service, noted that the contributions of teachers and civil servants to society could not be over-emphasised.

“I would want to make a request that the welfare of teachers and civil servants be improved upon. Their contributions are invaluable and we must appreciate that.

“I also commend the Head of Service for the various innovations he has brought into the system since he came to office. The contributions of the civil service as the engine room of the government are evident,” she said.

The Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the event showed the commitment of the state government to education and youth development.

At the State High Court Complex, Ikeja, the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba said Ajala was being celebrated for her hard work and implored youths to take a cue from that.

The Director-General, Education Quality Assurance Office, the Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said since the spelling competition started about 20 years ago, it was the first time that the winner would visit the heads of other arms of government.

“The competition started about 20 years ago during the era of Senator Remi Tinubu as the First Lady of the state. That it is continuing up until now shows the commitment and seriousness the state government accords to education and youth development. This is also to inspire and motivate our young ones that there is a reward for hard work.

“His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to improving on the state of public schools and making our teachers enjoy the best of time while working and contributing their quota to the nurturing of our youths,” she said.

The activities of the One Day Governor would have held last year but for some reasons including the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease.

Vanguard News Nigeria

