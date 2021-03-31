Implement Gowon’s 3Rs before 2022 or risk Nigeria’s unity, Ohanaeze youths tell Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

*Say it’s grave error to think Biafra agitators ‘re riffraff

By Steve Oko— ABA

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has told the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to consider and implement the Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation programme of General Yakubu Gowon before 2022 or risk Nigeria’s continuity as one political entity.

National President of Ohanaeze Youths Council, OYC, Igboayaka Igboayaka, who stated this in a statement warned that if the Federal Government failed to address the issue as quickly as possible, Igbo youths would have no option but to fully join the growing agitation for self-determination.

“The prolonged wave of ethnic agitations, particularly in Alaigbo, was due to failure to properly implement the post-war reconciliation programme of the Federal Government,” OYC declared.

Igboayaka noted that the mismanagement of Gowon’s 3Rs policy which the military government put in place to erase the scars of war, was the major reason for the resurgence of Biafra agitation.

The Ohanaeze youths statement read in part: “I think we have to begin to tell ourselves the truth and also of necessity learn to separate perceptions from reality. We cannot do this or move forward without a rigorous pursuit of the truth.

“We consider Biafra a historical fact. When the word ‘Biafra’ is mentioned or even being discussed, it should be done not under the table but on top of it.

“To those who are using Fulani to cause problems in Nigeria, Biafra is a threat to them, yet their hook of imperialism tendency just to control their economic empire in Nigeria should earnestly advise Nigeria Government to speedily implement 3Rs policy.

“Or be ready to see the manifestation of their fear of Biafra in large proportion because similar agitations like Biafra has showed up and will grow out of external and internal control at the end of 2022.

“The history of the Nigeria-Biafra war has become part of the history of Nigeria. Hence there is need for a national conversation on the country’s most weighty calamity since self-rule.

“The continued avoidance of such a national discussion of Biafra cannot be a smart thing to do as doing so would amount to sweeping under the carpet, a significant portion of our national history.”

OYC said that since hostilities ended on January 15, 1970, Nigeria has been engulfed in another kind of battle to keep the country together and tackle the myriads of socio-political and economic problems that initially created the environment for conflict.

