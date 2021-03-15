Impeached deputy speaker, lawmaker behind EFCC petition on alleged N2.4 m fraud — Ondo Assembly spokesperson

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Ondo state House of Assembly has fingered the impeached deputy speaker Rt Hon Iroju Ogundeji and one other lawmaker as the petitioners of the phony N2.4 m fraud in the assembly.

They reportedly petitioned the Economic and Financial Crime Commission alleging that the funds meant for a supposed seminar ended up in private pockets.

Consequently, a lawmaker, Felemugudu Bankole, the Clerk of the House of Assembly, Bode Aladeyelu, and two civil servants Olusegun Kayode Oyadeji and OJ. Afolabi was detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission over alleged fraud.

Vanguard gathered that they have been detained since last week.

According to the petition, four members who were members of the Committee were to attend the seminar that was slated for Wednesday, 11 and Thursday 12, December 2019 which they never attended.

The seminar, vanguard learnt was aimed at institutionally productivity, consciousness, and excellence in service among workers and organisations in both public and private sectors, to accord workers and organizations the platform in achieving high productivity as well as giving impetus to the seminar in charting the pathway in revitalizing the Educational Sector.”

The clerk, the deputy speaker, the committee chairman of the House Committee on Tertiary Education, and two members of the committee, and the Clerk were scheduled to attend the seminar.

It was learnt that based on an invitation by the anti-graft agency, all of them who honoured the invitation was subsequently detained.

Reacting to the detention of the clerk, the lawmaker, and the civil servants, the chairman of House committee on information, Youth and Sports Development, Hon Gbenga Omole said “there are no missing funds as being circulated in some sections of the media.

Omole stated that “there was actually an issue in the house from a petition written to the EFCC by one of the lawmakers and a former deputy speaker, Mr Iroju Ogundeji over a supposed seminar billed for December, but was not attended due to the situation in the country then.

“The money meant for the seminar was however not accessed until May last year and had since been deposited in the coffer of the Assembly.

“Though the lawmaker, Mr Felemu-Gudu, and the Clerk, Mr Adeyelu were invited by the EFCC since last week Thursday for interrogation but could not meet bail condition over the weekend.

Omole however said that those still with the agency would be released and would soon return to the Ondo State anytime soon.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: