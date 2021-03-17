Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state police command Wednesday paraded one Emmanuel Ogbonna, male, from Amazuo village in Oguta local government area of Imo state, for attempting to burn down the residence of the late Justice Chukwudi Oputa, over alleged frustration in his life after he had graduated from school.

While briefing newsmen at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikekwo, said that Ogbonna claimed that he wants to go through that means to draw attention to solve his problems.

According to police, “On the 8/03/2021, acting on a distress call operatives of the divisional police headquarters, Oguta arrested one Ogbonna, male, of Amazuo village in Oguta local government area of Imo state for attempting to burn down the residence of the late justice Chukwudifu Oputa.

“The suspect who claimed that he was frustrated with life as he has not been able to secure a job after graduating from the building of prominent persons in his community.

“He said he believes that burning of late Justice Oputa’s house will draw the attention of the federal government of Nigeria. The fire was put off by some people in the area almost immediately after ignited it. Investigation is ongoing,” Police said.

