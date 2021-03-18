 Imo North: Owerri High Court restrains INEC from issuing Certificate of Returns to Ararume

Kindly Share This Story:

The High Court sitting in Owerri has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or its agents from recognising or issuing Certificate of Return to Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the winner of the 2020 senatorial by-election for Imo North.

The order, issued by Justice E. O. Agada on Thursday, in Owerri, Imo State capital, is the direct opposite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ruling on same day.

The Abuja court, on Thursday, ordered INEC to issue Senator Ifeanyi Ararume a certificate of return within 72 hours. Read the sty HERE.

In Owerri, the suit was filed by the All Progressives Grand Alliance and six others.

In its ruling, High Court sitting in Owerri restrained INEC from issuing Senator Ararume a Certificate of Return pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The matter was adjourned till March 22 for hearing.

