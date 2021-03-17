I’m ready to face firing squad if I don’t keep my presidential promises ― Doyin Okupe

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

Former Senior Special Assistant on Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyin Okupe, has said that Nigerians should make him face a firing squad if he doesn’t keep his presidential promises.

He said he had a master plan for the security situation in the country and that if the situation remained the same, he would run for the presidency in 2023.

Dr Okupe, who also served under former President Olusegun Obasanjo as Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, scored the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government low in dealing with insecurity situation.

Speaking with VanguardLive on the programme THE CONTROVERSY on Wednesday, Dr Okupe lamented that the activities of bandits are running education system in the North aground, stating that technology should be deployed to wipe out the criminals.

ALSO READ:

“No president has ever given a detailed explanation of how they intend to tackle insecurity, improve the economy is this country. They always don’t give a blueprint.

“I have a masterplan to eradicate insecurity, particularly the activities of banditry. If the situation continues the same way, I am going to run for presidency,” Dr Okupe said.

Dr Okupe, explaining the odds in his running for the presidency, explained that “If all I am seeing is not handled better and properly too, I am telling you I am stepping out for presidency come 2023.”

He noted that the Nigerian political space has been riddled with religious, ethnic and zoning biases.

“If I have my way, I want to be a political coach (not a godfather). Mentor people and teach them what they should know before venturing into politics.

“I have been to the height of it all, we need to do things differently,” he said.

Watch full interview above.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: