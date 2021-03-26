Ikpeazu orders restriction of movement over Abia bye-election

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with the directive of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct the Aba North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State bye-election on March 27, 2021, the governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu, Friday ordered the restriction of movement in Aba North and Aba South Local Government Areas from 8:00pm (2000hrs) Friday, 26th March, to 6:00am (0600hrs) Sunday, 28th March.

This is to enable electorate cast their votes and elect who will occupy the seat of late Ossy Prestige, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who died on February 6 in Germany.

In a statement disclosed by Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, the Governors order allows voters, INEC officials, security operatives and workers on essential duties with proper identification documents to move during the election.

“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the restriction of movements in Aba North and Aba South Local Government Areas (LGAs) from 8:00pm (2000hrs) Friday, 26th March, 2021 to 6:00am (0600hrs) Sunday, 28th March, 2021.

“Only voters, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials on election duty, workers on essential duties with proper identification documents and security operatives are exempted from the restrictions within the stated period.

“Meanwhile, the usual monthly environmental sanitation exercise will go ahead in the other 15 LGAs on Saturday, March 27. Concerned Local Government Chairmen are expected to lock down their respective LGAs within the period of the clean up exercise.

