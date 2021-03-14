Iju shooting: Ekiti CP vows to bring perpetrators to book

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Ekiti says discrete investigation and serious manhunt have been launched to track those behind the alleged shooting at a commercial vehicle on Iju road in Ondo State on Saturday.

The command disclosed this in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday Abutu, on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo, on Sunday in Ado Ekiti.

The commercial vehicle and its passengers were said to have been attacked at a location between Ikere Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government of Ekiti State and Iju, a boundary town in Ondo State.

Abutu said that the shooting at about 18:45 hours on Saturday March 11, led to the death of one of the passengers of a Sharon mini bus.

He said the command implored everyone in the state not to panic, saying the police was on top of the situation.

According to him, the command shall join forces with Ondo State Police Command to ensure that the perpetrators are unraveled and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He also enjoined anyone with useful information that could assist the Police to track down the perpetrators and other criminal elements in the Society to relay same to the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577.

“It should be noted that on the said date and time, the driver of a Sharon Mini Bus and its passengers ran to Ilupeju-Ikere Divisional Police Headquarters in Ekiti State and reported the incident.

“They stated that while they were on their way from Ondo State, some unknown gunmen came out of the bush and accosted their vehicle around Iju in Ondo State.

“The driver accounted that he was brave enough to have speedily escaped with his passengers from the scene.

“In the process, according to him, as well as the passengers, one of the passengers was unfortunately hit by a bullet and was rushed to General Hospital, Ikere-Ekiti where he later died,” he said.

