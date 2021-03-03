Ijaw activist laments underdevelopment in Ijaw communities in N Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

An Ijaw activist, Comrade Ebipams Johnny has decried the state of underdevelopment across Ijaw communities in the Niger Delta, adding that it was sad that the Niger Delta Development Commission and the presidential amnesty programme had not been encouraged to function optimally in this current administration.

Ebipams who is also known as Aluta Bishop said there was nothing to celebrate in the region in terms of development.

He further called for investigation of the National Security Adviser, Alhaji Babagana Monguno over allegations that he was among those behind why a substantive coordinator had not been appointed for the presidential amnesty programme.

“We still drink polluted waters, higher institutions are still many waters away from us, there are no hopes of getting hooked up to the national grid in terms of power in over 85% of ijaw communities that feed the nation, there isn’t a single hope of road network connecting us to major Nigeria cities- “, he said.

“We still depend on boats and canoes for transportation. From the creeks of Abonnema, to the mangrove of Gbaramatu, down to the swampy Bulutoru in Southern Burutu fuel prices are double because we are way far from civilization but branded corrupt, as thieves and militants.”, he said.

“I have been called to celebrate at least my birthdays! My replies have always been celebrate what? When in Delta State despite the cash cow that we are, we are seen as not fit to produce a governor. When the Niger Delta Development Commission has been rubbished in a well scripted display like corruption in Nigeria is synonymous to the Niger Delta with an unending forensic audit and continuous Interim Management.”, he added.

“When Warri, Koko and Onne Ports are not fit to be used but only Lagos, when the Petroleum Industry Bill has been modified and doctored not to serve its purpose for oil and gas communities “, he said.

“ I keep telling myself that I will celebrate when we sing no marginalization song anymore. Suffice it to say, the end to the Niger Delta crisis has not come! The ijawness of an average ijaw son is awaken the more with the many unfolding. “, he said .

