Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Iheanacho scores twice as Leicester beat Man Utd to reach FA Cup semi-finals

On 8:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Leicester can trust Iheanacho to deliver ― Sutton

Nigerian and Leicester city Forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has sent the foxes to a semi-final berth with a scintillating brace that saw Leicester city overpower Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinal match

Also read: Ndidi, Iheanacho’s market values reach joint all-time high

Manchester United beaten 3-1 by Leicester in FA Cup quarter-finals, with Iheanacho scoring two goals and Telemans with a goal to restore the lead for the foxes after Manchester United equalised.

Manchester United missed out on another opportunity to end their four-year trophy drought as Leicester beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men 3-1 on Sunday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The in-form Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice for the Foxes with Youri Tielemans also on the scoresheet for Leicester, who will face Southampton in the last four.

Details Shortly..,

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!