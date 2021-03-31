IGP Commission’s Police Radio Station in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

Says it will strengthen bond between Police & Nigerians

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Mohammed Adamu on Wednesday said the commissioning of Police FM Radio station 99.1 FM will strengthen the bond between the Police and the people of Nigeria and engender proactive policing in the country.

He further stated that the Police Radio station is a legacy project which was conceived, nurtured, and actualized by the Nigeria Police Force to enhance the security and safety of Nigerians emphasizing that it will strengthen the bond between citizens and Police.

Adamu stated this at the commissioning ceremony of the Nigeria Police 99.1FM Radio Station situated at the National Institute of Policy Studies, NIPS complex, Jabi Abuja.

The new radio station he said would serve as a veritable avenue for Nigeria Police to engage, enlighten and inform the public on policing activities and other security-related matters.

According to him, it would be involved in interaction and people-oriented programs which would help strengthen police-citizen relations and serve as a trusted point for resolution of complaints by citizens.

His words, “the Nigerian Police 99.1FM Radio has since commenced test transmission in line with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) code and operational regulations.

“The radio station will serve as a veritable avenue for the Nigerian Police to engage, enlighten and inform the public on policing activities and other security-related matters”.

The IGP added that the laudable program is within his vision of community policing which emphasizes smooth information flow towards strengthening the bond between the citizens and the Police.

He appreciated the support of President Muhammad Buhari and the Minister of Police Affairs extolling them for their relentless commitment to the security and safety of Nigerians.

Notable dignitaries who gave goodwill messages to the Police authorities over the commissioning of the new radio station by the Police officers include Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed as well as the DG National Broadcasting Commission.

