Igbo group greets Adebanjo, says Yoruba Nation made good choice

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

The pan-Igbo think-tank, Nzuko Umunna, has congratulated the Yoruba Nation on the transition of Chief Ayo Adebanjo as the new leader of Afenifere and said the move would reposition the pan- Yoruba socio-economic group.

Pledging its support for Chief Adebanjo in the task of deepening democracy in Nigeria, the group in a statement by its Coordinator, Ngozi Odumuko, and Secretary, Paschal Dozie, said “the

rancour-free exercise is a testament to Pa Adebanjo’s engaging pedigree, widespread acceptance and the confidence reposed in him by the Yoruba Nation.

“We align fully with this position, and have no doubt whatsoever that Pa Adebanjo, who has forged a historic handshake especially with Nzuko Umunna and generally with Ndigbo, will acquit himself most creditably in this latest national assignment.

READ ALSO:

“A relentless Awoist and confidante of the late sage, Pa Adebanjo has always placed premium on cementing the historic bond of brotherhood and solidarity between the Ndigbo and their Yoruba brethren. Instructively, Pa Adebanjo participated actively at the “Handshake Across the Niger” conference jointly hosted by Nzuko Umunna and Afenifere.

“While assuring Pa Adebanjo and the new Afenifere leadership of our unalloyed support and solidarity, we are confident that his experience, courage and uncommon sense of history will position Afenifere especially for the challenges of nation-building and in confronting the threats that assail our peoples. We urge the entire Yoruba Nation to accord him the same support.”

Nzuko Umunna also congratulated Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, on his election as the Deputy Leader of Afenifere, and “the revered Pa Reuben Fasoranti on his principled and outstanding tour of duty especially at critical moments and even at a ripe old age of 95 years.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: