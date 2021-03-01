If you claim to be an atheist, answer the following questions

Kindly Share This Story:

Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Religion is hopeless while science is terribly limited, to whom do you turn for help given your innumerable needs as a human being? Yes, every religion practiced by a man on earth is evil and deliberately designed to take the man away from God. For instance, Jesus Christ would never be a Christian given that Christians never, as a rule, listen to him. The Christian Bible is a self-contradicting book (that probably accounts for your unbelief), containing truths and lies, types and antitypes, but the words of Jesus Christ in the same Bible are the yardstick for determining what’s true or false in the Bible and elsewhere. Unfortunately, Christians choose the lies in the Bible because they are convenient and reject the truths therein because they are ruthlessly opposed to the flesh. Since every living thing prays, to whom have you been praying? Clearly, you don’t know you are praying when you cry, or shout out in pain or simply lament your situations and circumstances. You have been praying to a Saviour who doesn’t know you, unfortunately. The universe (or multiverse, if you like) exist(s) in a given order giving rise to the suspicion that it was made like that on purpose by someone. Who could that be? You query the gospel and the consequences of rejecting it but you compulsively comply with all the laws of nature like aging, procreation, gravity, day & night, etc. Why? Who do you think you’re obeying even though you wouldn’t want to obey? You must eat and get hungry again…. So, you’re subject to a vicious cycle of events you could never control. Since you think you have a democratic right to determine or query what happens or not to you, why are you subject to forces of nature albeit against your wish?

Given that man is impossibly limited and subject to a planet that is desperately hostile to him, only a fool would carry on as though he could handle the issues that confront man on a daily basis without a help superior to man. Or, are you able to help yourself with your daily frustrations? When you get sick and no cure seems to work, what do you do? Wait to die?

There is this question of the Christ. Who is he? Note that no one else made the sort of claims he made about himself, God, and man; neither has anyone else ever spoken like he in history just as the miracles recorded in his name in the Bible are still replicated today in his name. Diseases are healed, the dead rise, sinners repent and turn a new leaf, etc. only in his name and not in any other name. Why is it so? Did you exist before you were born and what happens after you die? What or who determines your moral codes? How do you know what’s right or wrong? What formed the standard of morality for all of the world’s populations? How is it that ALL the nations of the world have legal systems bases on the Ten Commandments in the Old Testament of the Bible even though the human legal systems majorly apply to the poor but rarely to the rich? How come these nations are not as intelligent as atheists to know that the Bible should be rejected in its entirety? Why does America (which I am very sure you are very impressed with) state as a Nation that their trust or faith is in God (at least acknowledging his existence and supremacy) although they are not obeying God? By that, they acknowledge that they would like to obey God but they aren’t just committed enough to do so because somehow, this world still appeals more to them than the kingdom of God. What is human conscience? Why do you sometimes do what you didn’t want to do and regret later? If it wasn’t you that wanted you to do whatever you did, who was it? Note that you don’t have unlimited time to live on earth, you would soon die and face the God that you never acknowledged even though he has been sending people to bring you the words of salvation. Meeting him after death doesn’t offer you a chance of salvation no matter how much you pray or cry then. It would have been too late.

The truth is that God is the father of all human beings by creation, every child is born of God, but paternity in God is determined not by birth or creation but by obedience. We all originate from God but we later choose to either continue being God’s children when we grow up essentially by obeying his words or to discontinue being his children by not obeying his words. For human beings, blood is thicker than water but not in God. In God, obedience is thicker than blood.

Joh 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar and the father of it.

The people Jesus Christ addressed in the scriptures above were created by God but they ceased to be his children because they chose to obey the devil instead of God. Don’t fool yourself by claiming you’re an atheist because you’re originally designed to need a savior hence the void in you which only God can fill. The longer you take to come and embrace God, the more dangerous it becomes because you could die while still delusional. If that happens, your fate is eternally sealed. You would have been officially lost and condemned to hell where those who said there’s no God are punished forever. Repent OR perish!!

The fool hath said in his heart, there is no God. – Ps14:1a

Vanguard News Nigeria

