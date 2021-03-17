If Obj had fixed anomalies that came before him in 4yrs, Nigeria would have been better – Okupe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Adedoyin Ajibike Okupe, better known as Dr. Doyin Okupe, Wednesday gave insight on the state of the nation, bringing out the challenges facing the country and recommending solutions.

Dr. Doyin who in VanguardLive programme titled The Controversy said that if Obasanjo had fixed anomalies that came before him in 4yrs, Nigeria would have been better.

Fielding questions on Nigeria’s democratic journey, the outspoken Doyin opined, that the greatest disaster that has befallen the country was the advent of military regime.

However, analyzing Obasanjo’s democratic regime, Okupe succinctly said: “When Obasanjo came, everything was looking as if, yes this is it. I think in the first four years Obasanjo… if Obasanjo had programmed for instance to be in power for 4yrs alone and just right the anomalies that came before him, Nigeria would have been better.

“If by his coming, he had made up his mind that he will only…you see when you want to run second term, alright, this is politics, compromises, there is no way you can do it.

“Since you are not going to vote for yourself and it is a vast country, you know multi dimensional, multi religion, multi ethnic, multi linguistic, multi cultural. It’s not possible. And then you know the fact that illiteracy and poverty level is so high. All these are inimical to any successful democratic experiment. So even the best of candidates will still fail.

When asked if there are demons in Aso Rock, Okupe said: “There are no demons in Aso Rock. The demons come from hinter lands to come and attack those in Aso Rock.

“The demons are outside. They are from various states and regions. When they come they attack the person sitting in Aso rock. I have been I Aso Rock twice and I know.”

